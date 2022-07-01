July 2: Holiday travel headaches, fighting human smuggling, and vasectomies surge.

Good morning! It’s Saturday July 2, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Flight cancellations, delays persist as holiday weekend starts
2. What tools do we have to stop human smuggling?
3. Requests for vasectomies triple since Supreme Court’s Roe ruling
4. Trying to save money on a new car? Waiting may be best
📱 [Trending] this morning
BIG BRAWL BREAKS OUT ON CRUISE SHIP; COAST GUARD STEPS IN
A different sort of sinking feeling: Turbulence at sea erupts as passengers kick off a nautical melee.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Wimbledon action continues with men’s and women’s singles third-round matches.
🔴 The Formula One British Grand Prix qualifying round takes place ahead of Sunday’s race.
🔴 The Tour de France continues in Denmark with racers pedaling from Roskilde to Nyborg.
