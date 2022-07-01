July 2: Holiday travel headaches, fighting human smuggling, and vasectomies surge.

People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Good morning! It’s Saturday July 2, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Travelers ascend an escalator to a concourse at Hartsfield-Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

PENITAS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 10: A high-resolution surveillance camera, manned by U.S. military personnel, scans near the U.S.-Mexico border under moonlight on September 10, 2019 in Penitas, Texas. U.S. soldiers deployed to the border assist U.S. Border Patrol agents with surveillance, although troops are not authorized to detain immigrants themselves. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Getty)

(Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A different sort of sinking feeling: Turbulence at sea erupts as passengers kick off a nautical melee.

FILE – This May 2, 2013 file photo shows the Carnival Miracle docked in Juneau, Alaska. U.S. Coast Guard authorities have halted the search for a woman who reportedly went overboard on the cruise ship near Ensenada, Mexico. Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton says authorities searched more than 31 hours for the woman before pausing the search on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, pending additional information. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Wimbledon action continues with men’s and women’s singles third-round matches.

🔴 The Formula One British Grand Prix qualifying round takes place ahead of Sunday’s race.

🔴 The Tour de France continues in Denmark with racers pedaling from Roskilde to Nyborg.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.