July 2: Trump draws thousands to South Carolina rally. Elon Musk limits how many tweets you can read

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. Thousands were in attendance at the rally in the small city’s downtown streets, Trump’s first campaign event in the early-voting state since January. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. Thousands were in attendance at the rally in the small city’s downtown streets, Trump’s first campaign event in the early-voting state since January. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

President Donald Trump listens as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a campaign rally at Prescott Regional Airport, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC taken on Thursday, June 15, 2023, shows a former military base outside the Belarusian town of Osipovichi shows no signs of the structures that appeared two weeks later. As part of a deal to end a rebellion in Russia by Wagner Group mercenaries, Belarus’s president says he offered the fighters an abandoned military unit to set up camp and the leader of an exiled Belarusian guerrilla organization told The AP it is near Osipovichi. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

FILE – The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Chemical engineering professor Ali Abbas: “We can utilize these microorganisms to our advantage to degrade these plastic waste materials.”

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series Race in Chicago was postponed due to weather

🔴 Sunday, July 2 is World UFO Day

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.