July 2: Trump draws thousands to South Carolina rally. Elon Musk limits how many tweets you can read

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Trump returns to campaign rallies, draws thousands to small South Carolina city ahead of July 4
2. Former Arizona governor pressured by Trump to overturn 2020 results: reports
3. Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus is building an army camp for Wagner fighters
4. Elon Musk says Twitter is limiting how many posts a user can read
📱 [Trending] this morning
Could plastic-eating fungi help with overflowing trash?
Chemical engineering professor Ali Abbas: “We can utilize these microorganisms to our advantage to degrade these plastic waste materials.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series Race in Chicago was postponed due to weather
🔴 Sunday, July 2 is World UFO Day
