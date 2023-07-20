July 20: DOJ assessing Texas’ migrant treatment. Ex-escort talks about Gilgo Beach suspect.

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS – JULY 18: Migrants seeking asylum walk through an island while attempting to cross the Rio Grande river into the United States on July 18, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Texas has begun installing buoy barriers along portions of the Rio Grande river in an effort to deter illegal border crossings. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 20, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. DOJ assessing Texas’ migrant treatment after trooper’s concerns

2. 911 hold times: Staffing shortages cause callers to wait up to 20 min

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 14, 2020, a dispatcher with Anne Arundel County Fire Department answers a 911 emergency call from their department dispatch center in Glen Burnie, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP/via Getty Images)

3. Ex-escort recounts ‘strange’ date with Gilgo Beach murder suspect

Nicole Brass talks about meeting accused serial killer Rex Heuermann in 2015. (NewsNation)

4. Carlee Russell case: 911 calls, ‘strange’ search history released

(Courtesy Hoover Police Department)

📱 [Trending] this morning

THE WAIT IS OVER AS POWERBALL FINALLY HAS A WINNER FOR ITS ESTIMATED $1 BILLION JACKPOT

The winning numbers are in for the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

A customer shows her purchased Powerball and Mega Millions tickets at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. ( AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴Comic-Con International, the annual conference for comic book and film enthusiasts, gets underway in San Diego.

🔴 The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will discuss its global climate analysis for June 2023 and offer temperature and drought predictions for the next three months.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Johnson & Johnson and KeyCorp discuss their quarterly results.

[Your Morning]

