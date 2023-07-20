July 20: DOJ assessing Texas’ migrant treatment. Ex-escort talks about Gilgo Beach suspect.

Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 20, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. DOJ assessing Texas’ migrant treatment after trooper’s concerns
2. 911 hold times: Staffing shortages cause callers to wait up to 20 min
3. Ex-escort recounts ‘strange’ date with Gilgo Beach murder suspect
4. Carlee Russell case: 911 calls, ‘strange’ search history released
📱 [Trending] this morning
THE WAIT IS OVER AS POWERBALL FINALLY HAS A WINNER FOR ITS ESTIMATED $1 BILLION JACKPOT
The winning numbers are in for the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴Comic-Con International, the annual conference for comic book and film enthusiasts, gets underway in San Diego.
🔴 The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will discuss its global climate analysis for June 2023 and offer temperature and drought predictions for the next three months.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Johnson & Johnson and KeyCorp discuss their quarterly results.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.