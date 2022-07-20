July 20: Explosion and fire reported at Hoover Dam. DHS spent millions tracking people with cell data.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday July 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Transformer explosion and fire reported at Hoover Dam
2. DHS spent millions to track people with cell data: ACLU
3. House approves same-sex marriage bill, retort to high court
4. Motive unclear in mall shooting; gunman’s family ‘shocked’
📱 [Trending] this morning
’50-yard challenge’ encourages kids to mow lawns for charity
Worried about your kids wasting their summer? This volunteer work will get them away from their computers and phones!
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 British PM Boris Johnson takes his final session of questions in Parliament.
🔴 Ukraine first lady to address U.S. Congress.
🔴 Families of U.S. citizens detained abroad, including Brittney Griner’s, unveil mural.
