July 20: Explosion and fire reported at Hoover Dam. DHS spent millions tracking people with cell data.

The Department of Homeland Security spent millions to buy cellphone location information from companies without getting warrants, a new report from the American Civil Liberties Union found.

FILE – House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., leads a hearing on the future of abortion rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, July 14, 2022. The House is set to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights enjoyed by countless Americans may be in jeopardy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FBI agents gather at the scene of a deadly shooting, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

🔴 British PM Boris Johnson takes his final session of questions in Parliament.

🔴 Ukraine first lady to address U.S. Congress.

🔴 Families of U.S. citizens detained abroad, including Brittney Griner’s, unveil mural.

