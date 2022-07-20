July 20: Explosion and fire reported at Hoover Dam. DHS spent millions tracking people with cell data.

Image: Kristy Hairston via Storyful

Good morning! It’s Wednesday July 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Transformer explosion and fire reported at Hoover Dam

2. DHS spent millions to track people with cell data: ACLU

The Department of Homeland Security spent millions to buy cellphone location information from companies without getting warrants, a new report from the American Civil Liberties Union found.

3. House approves same-sex marriage bill, retort to high court

FILE – House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., leads a hearing on the future of abortion rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, July 14, 2022. The House is set to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages, a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights enjoyed by countless Americans may be in jeopardy. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

4. Motive unclear in mall shooting; gunman’s family ‘shocked’

FBI agents gather at the scene of a deadly shooting, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

’50-yard challenge’ encourages kids to mow lawns for charity

Worried about your kids wasting their summer? This volunteer work will get them away from their computers and phones!

Credit: NewsNation

🔴 British PM Boris Johnson takes his final session of questions in Parliament.

🔴 Ukraine first lady to address U.S. Congress.

🔴 Families of U.S. citizens detained abroad, including Brittney Griner’s, unveil mural.

