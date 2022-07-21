July 21: Jan. 6 hearings return to prime time. Migrant encounters at southern border top 2 million.

Good morning! It’s Thursday July 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. What to watch as Jan. 6 panel returns to prime time
2. Migrant encounters top 2 million, surpassing 2021 total
3. ‘First crime mystery of the social media age’ still unsolved
4. Kaitlin Armstrong pleads not guilty in death of pro cyclist
📱 [Trending] this morning
Daily Harvest IDs ingredient it says sickened hundreds, triggered recall
The meal kit delivery service discovered a popular ingredient with an unpopular side effect.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Comic-Con returns as a full in-person event for first time since 2019.
🔴 Puerto Rico judge holds hearing on extending restraining order against Ricky Martin.
🔴 Plane’s emergency landing in Birmingham, Ala., leaves several injured.
