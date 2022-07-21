July 21: Jan. 6 hearings return to prime time. Migrant encounters at southern border top 2 million.

FILE – Supporters of President Donald Trump supporters attend a rally near the White House in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing. It might be the final time this summer that lawmakers lay out evidence about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Thursday’s night’s hearing is expected to focus on what Trump was doing in the White House as the violence unfolded. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday July 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. What to watch as Jan. 6 panel returns to prime time

2. Migrant encounters top 2 million, surpassing 2021 total

FILE – Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sept. 19, 2021. Border Patrol agents on horseback engaged in “unnecessary use of force” against non-threatening Haitian immigrants but didn’t whip any with their reins, according to a federal investigation of chaotic scenes along the Texas-Mexico border last fall. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File)

3. ‘First crime mystery of the social media age’ still unsolved

Maura Murray (Murray Family)

4. Kaitlin Armstrong pleads not guilty in death of pro cyclist

Kaitlin Armstrong, 34 (Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Daily Harvest IDs ingredient it says sickened hundreds, triggered recall

The meal kit delivery service discovered a popular ingredient with an unpopular side effect.

Daily Harvest’s French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. (Credit: FDA)

🔴 Comic-Con returns as a full in-person event for first time since 2019.

🔴 Puerto Rico judge holds hearing on extending restraining order against Ricky Martin.

🔴 Plane’s emergency landing in Birmingham, Ala., leaves several injured.

