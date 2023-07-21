July 21: NOAA predicts more heat in August. What effect will Carlee Russell case have?

Good morning! It’s Friday July 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carlee Russell was missing for 49 hours and investigators say they still don’t know what happened during that time. (Hoover Police Department)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 15: Newly arrived asylum seekers wait in a holding area at the Port Authority bus terminal before being sent off to area shelters and hotels on May 15, 2023 in New York City. The historic Roosevelt Hotel in midtown is being prepped to reopen shortly to accommodate an anticipated influx of asylum seekers into New York City. With migrants arriving weekly on buses from Texas and other parts of the country, Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is under pressure to find shelter for the thousands of individuals and families looking to start new lives in America. Mayor Adams announced Saturday that the city will utilize the closed hotel to eventually provide as many as 1,000 rooms for migrants. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

We now know the names of three whistleblowers who will tell what they know, and what they think the government knows.

What looks to the naked eye like a string of lights appears in an enhanced image to actually be part of a single craft, the origins of which are unknown.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will conclude her trip to Vietnam, meeting with Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc on joint efforts to strengthen supply chains and combat climate change.

🔴 The curtain will rise on this summer’s two most highly anticipated movies, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

🔴 Earnings season continues, as American Express and AutoNation release their quarterly results.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.