July 21: NOAA predicts more heat in August. What effect will Carlee Russell case have?
Updated:
Good morning! It’s Friday July 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
We now know the names of three whistleblowers who will tell what they know, and what they think the government knows.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will conclude her trip to Vietnam, meeting with Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc on joint efforts to strengthen supply chains and combat climate change.
🔴 The curtain will rise on this summer’s two most highly anticipated movies, “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”
🔴 Earnings season continues, as American Express and AutoNation release their quarterly results.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.