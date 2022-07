FILE – Then-President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Nov. 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich., with then-Vice President Mike Pence (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Good morning! It’s Friday July 22, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Then-President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Nov. 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich., with then-Vice President Mike Pence (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., on the phone from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington. Biden says he’s “doing great” after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He’s taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. (Adam Schultz/The White House via AP)

Credit: Metropolitan Republican Club

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – JULY 09: U.S. House candidate former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin speaks during a “Save America” rally at Alaska Airlines Center on July 09, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. Former President Donald Trump held a “Save America” rally in Anchorage where he campaigned with U.S. House candidate former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Would you report to work Monday morning if your numbers hit?

In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Trump, Pence to both speak at rallies in Arizona.

🔴 Monkeypox could become entrenched as the new STD in the U.S.

🔴 Charles Barkley in talks to become commentator for LIV Golf.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.