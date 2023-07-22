July 22: Tech giants agree to White House AI safeguards. US explores solutions to railroad crossing chaos, stalled trains.

Good morning! It’s Saturday July 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. faces off against Vietnam at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament in New Zealand.
🔴 The 110th Tour de France cycling race continues with stage 20, a grueling 133.5 kilometer route through the Vosges mountains.
🔴 The 2023 FIE World Fencing Championships, the most prestigious international competition for fencers after the Olympic Games, will take place in Milan, Italy.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.