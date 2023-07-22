July 22: Tech giants agree to White House AI safeguards. US explores solutions to railroad crossing chaos, stalled trains.

FILE – The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT, March 21, 2023, in Boston. The White House said Friday that it has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, meant to ensure their AI products are safe before they release them. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday July 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT, March 21, 2023, in Boston. The White House said Friday that it has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, meant to ensure their AI products are safe before they release them. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 06: Singer Tony Bennett sings “God Bless America” after the seventh inning of Game Three of the National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals at AT&T Park on October 6, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

File – A CSX freight train passes through Homestead, Pa., Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. CSX earnings are reported on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office shows Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect who was charged Friday, July 14, 2023, with murder in the deaths of three victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP0

📱 [Trending] this morning

The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles.

In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a “Help Me!” sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said. The rescue occurred in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed girl,” police said in a news release Thursday, July 20. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The U.S. faces off against Vietnam at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer tournament in New Zealand.

🔴 The 110th Tour de France cycling race continues with stage 20, a grueling 133.5 kilometer route through the Vosges mountains.

🔴 The 2023 FIE World Fencing Championships, the most prestigious international competition for fencers after the Olympic Games, will take place in Milan, Italy.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.