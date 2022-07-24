July 23: Monkeypox now a global emergency. Trump calls Jan. 6 committee ‘hoax’

☀ Good morning! It’s Sunday July 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Monkeypox now a ‘global emergency,’ says WHO chief
2. Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee during Arizona rally
3. Google fires employee who suspects AI sentience
4. Girl, 6, and parents fatally shot while camping in Iowa
📱 [Trending] this morning
STUDENT DEBT: CAN PARENT PLUS LOANS BE FORGIVEN?
While the conversation surrounding federal student loan forgiveness continues, some parents have been left wondering if the loans they took out on behalf of their college students will qualify for the same relief.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Biden has BA.5 subvariant of COVID, symptoms improving.
🔴 Suspect in Zeldin attack arrested on federal assault charge.
🔴 State Department confirms deaths of 2 U.S. citizens in Ukraine.
