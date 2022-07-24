July 23: Monkeypox now a global emergency. Trump calls Jan. 6 committee ‘hoax’

FILE – This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage. (CDC via AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Sunday July 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Monkeypox now a ‘global emergency,’ says WHO chief

FILE – This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. in 2022 could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, or it could yet be contained. Or it might be too early to tell. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

2. Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee during Arizona rally

Former President Donald Trump speaks on June 17, 2022, at an event in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

3. Google fires employee who suspects AI sentience

Artificial intelligence robot touching futuristic data screen.

4. Girl, 6, and parents fatally shot while camping in Iowa

Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park as police investigate a shooting that left several people dead, Friday, July 22, 2022, in Maquoketa. Iowa. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)

STUDENT DEBT: CAN PARENT PLUS LOANS BE FORGIVEN?

While the conversation surrounding federal student loan forgiveness continues, some parents have been left wondering if the loans they took out on behalf of their college students will qualify for the same relief.

Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith
Loans taken out by parents on behalf of their students make up about 6% of the nation’s federal student debt burden. Will Parent PLUS Loan borrowers see relief? (Getty)

🔴 Biden has BA.5 subvariant of COVID, symptoms improving.

🔴 Suspect in Zeldin attack arrested on federal assault charge.

🔴 State Department confirms deaths of 2 U.S. citizens in Ukraine.

