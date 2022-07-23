July 23: Police training gaining popularity, new target for end of formula shortage

Good morning! It's Saturday July 23, 2022. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Police intervention training gaining popularity after calls for reform

(Getty Images)

2. FDA official eyes on-shelf availability for baby formula in August

3. RNC prepares immigrants for naturalization tests

4. Home buyers turn to bank of mom and dad for lower interest financing

CASSETTE TAPES SEE RESURGENCE AS SALES NEARLY DOUBLE

Nostalgia strikes again as cassette tapes, the 1980s technology that was popular with Walkman-wearing audiophiles, are back in vogue.

Sales of cassettes nearly doubled from 173,000 in 2020 to 343,000 in 2021, according to entertainment data tracker Luminate. With year-to-date sales of 215,000, the trend seems to be continuing in 2022.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Virginia legislators about “the fight for reproductive rights.”

🔴 Comic-Con continues its first in-person event since 2019.

