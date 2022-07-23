July 23: Police training gaining popularity, new target for end of formula shortage

Good morning! It’s Saturday July 23, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

(Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Nostalgia strikes again as cassette tapes, the 1980s technology that was popular with Walkman-wearing audiophiles, are back in vogue.

Sales of cassettes nearly doubled from 173,000 in 2020 to 343,000 in 2021, according to entertainment data tracker Luminate. With year-to-date sales of 215,000, the trend seems to be continuing in 2022.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Virginia legislators about “the fight for reproductive rights.”

🔴 Comic-Con continues its first in-person event since 2019.

