July 23: Vivek Ramaswamy qualifies for RNC debate. These politicians are fueling talk of late-entry 2024 bids.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 15: Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In this screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC, smoke rises from an explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

Emmett Till is shown lying on his bed.

FILE – Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware River on July 17, 2023, in Yardley, Pa. The family of a 2-year-old girl swept away along with another child by a flash flood that engulfed their vehicle on a Pennsylvania road is expressing gratitude at the discovery of a body believed to be hers. The body was found early Friday, July 22, in the Delaware River near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from where Matilda Sheils was carried away, authorities said Friday night. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Fresh-faced newcomer Sophia Smith teamed with captain Lindsey Horan to give the United States a balanced performance as the Americans breezed to another opening victory at the Women’s World Cup.

United States’ Lindsey Horan, right, celebrates with Sophia Smith, left, and Megan Rapinoe after scoring during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Jill Biden begins her trip to France.

🔴 The National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be inducted.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.