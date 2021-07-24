☀ July 24: Number of people getting vaccinated rises in areas hit hard by delta variant, music festivals return despite virus concerns

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. About 100 of the more than 600 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s medical chief said hours before Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 23. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)