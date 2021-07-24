☀ July 24: Number of people getting vaccinated rises in areas hit hard by delta variant, music festivals return despite virus concerns

Good morning! It’s Saturday, July 24, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉Number of people getting vaccinated rises in areas hit hard by delta variant
2️⃣🎉The party’s back: Music festivals return despite virus concerns
3️⃣🚓Garland promises federal help as big city violence rises
4️⃣🚢Court unblocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
📱 [Trending] this morning
San Diego Comic-Con kicks off virtually with a smaller event
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue
🔴 Jill Biden concludes Japan visit and travels to Hawaii
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.