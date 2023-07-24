July 24: American teen among 11 killed in fire at Mexican bar. Pentagon blocks lawmakers from UFO data.

Good morning! It’s Monday July 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. American teen among the 11 killed in fire set at Mexican bar
2. Pentagon blocks lawmakers from UFO data ahead of UAP hearing
3. Wisconsin brewery workers among latest group to strike
4. ‘Mystery company’ buys nearly $1 billion of land near Air Force base
📱 [Trending] this morning
What is ‘nature’s Ozempic’? The trendy weight loss supplement
A plant-derived supplement called berberine is going viral on social media for being a cheaper, natural alternative to Ozempic for those wanting to lose weight. Posts calling it “nature’s Ozempic” have racked up millions of views on TikTok as users claim it can help with weight loss. But very little is actually known about berberine’s health impacts.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Presidential hopeful Chris Christie is expected to appear at a town hall in Concord, New Hampshire, on Monday evening.
🔴 A hearing is set Monday for Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking secret military papers.
🔴 Memorabilia from the Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts will go up for auction at Christie’s.
