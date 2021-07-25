☀ July 25: DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York, Biden authorizes $100M in funds for Afghan refugees

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. Marines watch during the change of command ceremony at Task Force Southwest military field in Shorab military camp of Helmand province, Afghanistan. The final phase of ending America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan after 20 years formally began Saturday, May 1, 2021, with the withdrawal of the last U.S. and NATO troops by the end of summer.(AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, File)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 25, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣⚖️DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, nursing home residents wait on line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. The Justice Department says it’s decided against opening up any civil rights investigations against government-run nursing homes in New York over their COVID-19 response, in a letter to members of U.S. Congress, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

2️⃣🚨Biden authorizes $100 million in emergency funds for Afghan refugees

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his Cabinet in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. From left, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

3️⃣🎤Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93

4️⃣🐆Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19

Dictonary.com adds more than 300 new words, including ‘oof’ and ‘ghost kitchen’

🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue

🔴 Jill Biden concludes Hawaii visit

