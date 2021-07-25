☀ July 25: DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York, Biden authorizes $100M in funds for Afghan refugees

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 25, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣⚖️DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York
2️⃣🚨Biden authorizes $100 million in emergency funds for Afghan refugees
3️⃣🎤Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93
4️⃣🐆Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19
📱 [Trending] this morning
Dictonary.com adds more than 300 new words, including ‘oof’ and ‘ghost kitchen’
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue
🔴 Jill Biden concludes Hawaii visit
