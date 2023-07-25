July 25: Carlee Russell never abducted, attorney confirms. Extreme heat can affect mental health.

Carlethia “Carlee” Russell, 25, went missing after calling police to report a child walking alone on the interstate. She has returned home to her parents, police said. (Hoover Police Department)

A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Migrants walk past the site where workers are assembling large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP/Eric Gay)

Authorities remove evidence as they search the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Police carted more boxes of potential evidence Tuesday out of the Long Island home of Heuermann, who has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

With the hearing coming Wednesday, expectations over what will be revealed are mounting.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 12: Steven Greer, ufologist and founded of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence and the Disclosure Project, delivers remarks on his UFO and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) research under an artist rendering of extraterrestrials, during a news conference on June 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Greer spoke on his archive of research on UFOs consisting of government documents, whistleblower testimony and alleged locations of UFO projects sites. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

🔴 A verdict is expected in the U.K. trial of two-time Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, 63, charged with nine counts of sexual assault against four men.

🔴 President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation establishing the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument, named for the Black teenager whose murder set off the Civil Rights Movement.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as Microsoft and Alphabet announce their quarterly results.

