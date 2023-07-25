July 25: Carlee Russell never abducted, attorney confirms. Extreme heat can affect mental health.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday July 25, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Carlee Russell was not abducted, attorney confirms
2. Experts warn extreme heat can affect mental health
3. Biden administration sues Abbott over buoy border in Rio Grande
4. Police say no ‘soundproof room’ at Gilgo Beach suspect’s home
📱 [Trending] this morning
Ex-intel official expects new info to come from UFO hearing
With the hearing coming Wednesday, expectations over what will be revealed are mounting.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A verdict is expected in the U.K. trial of two-time Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, 63, charged with nine counts of sexual assault against four men.
🔴 President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation establishing the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument, named for the Black teenager whose murder set off the Civil Rights Movement.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as Microsoft and Alphabet announce their quarterly results.
