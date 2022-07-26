July 26: Chris Cuomo gives first interview since CNN exit. Mega Millions jackpot tops $800 million.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday July 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Chris Cuomo to give first interview since exiting CNN
2. Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends
3. Russia and Ukraine take battle into wheat fields
4. Top 10 cities facing exodus of homebuyers
📱 [Trending] this morning
KFC testing chicken nuggets in new fast food showdown
Will KFC dethrone the McNugget?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 North Carolina holds municipal elections, primaries for national offices.
🔴 Indiana abortion debate spills into corridors of statehouse.
🔴 Japan executes prisoner who killed 8 in Tokyo rampage in 2008.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.