July 26: Chris Cuomo gives first interview since CNN exit. Mega Millions jackpot tops $800 million.

[Your Morning]

Chris Cuomo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/AP/File)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday July 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Chris Cuomo to give first interview since exiting CNN

2. Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

Stephanie Talton, of Des Moines, Iowa, holds her nephew Jozah as she shows her Mega Millions lottery ticket, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The payoff for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $810 million, the nation’s fourth-largest jackpot. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

3. Russia and Ukraine take battle into wheat fields

Smoke rises in the air after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok)

4. Top 10 cities facing exodus of homebuyers

Painted Ladies of San Francisco (Photo credit Rob Jordan)

KFC testing chicken nuggets in new fast food showdown

Will KFC dethrone the McNugget?

(Credit: KFC)

🔴 North Carolina holds municipal elections, primaries for national offices.

🔴 Indiana abortion debate spills into corridors of statehouse.

🔴 Japan executes prisoner who killed 8 in Tokyo rampage in 2008.

