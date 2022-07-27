July 27: Cuomo announces NewsNation show, older Americans being priced out of market

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday July 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. ‘We need insurgent media:’ Chris Cuomo to join NewsNation
2. 3 takeaways from Chris Cuomo exclusive NewsNation interview
3. Fauci tells Republicans ‘go ahead’ and investigate him
4. Half of older Americans cannot afford essential expenses
📱 [Trending] this morning
CHOCO TACO DISCONTINUED BY KLONDIKE
Choco Taco, a favored poolside cuisine for generations, will soon be no more after owner and ice cream maker Klondike decided to discontinue the summer treat.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Federal Reserve makes a decision on more interest rate hikes.
🔴 The last two former officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights will be sentenced.
🔴 Employees of a Trader Joe’s supermarket in western Massachusetts are holding the first vote to unionize in the grocery store chain’s history.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.