July 27: Cuomo announces NewsNation show, older Americans being priced out of market

Former CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo had his first sit down interview since being fired from the network Tuesday with Dan Abrams. (NewsNation)

Dr. Anthony Fauci sits before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies for a hearing to discuss the President’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request for the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Anna Rose Layden/The Hill)

Choco Taco, a favored poolside cuisine for generations, will soon be no more after owner and ice cream maker Klondike decided to discontinue the summer treat.

This undated photo provided by Unilever shows the Choco Taco. Klondike has announced it’s discontinuing the ice cream treat. A Klondike brand representative said in an emailed statement, Monday, July 25, 2022, that the Choco Taco has been discontinued in both its 1 count and 4 count sizes. (Claire Grummon/Unilever via AP)

🔴 The Federal Reserve makes a decision on more interest rate hikes.

🔴 The last two former officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights will be sentenced.

🔴 Employees of a Trader Joe’s supermarket in western Massachusetts are holding the first vote to unionize in the grocery store chain’s history.

