July 27: Lawmakers call for more UFO scrutiny, transparency. NewsNation poll reveals what Americans blame for crime.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 26: (L-R) Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor testify during a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency” on Capitol Hill 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Several witnesses are testifying about their experience with possible UFO encounters and discussion about a potential covert government program concerning debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Thursday July 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Lawmakers call for centralized reporting, more investigation on UFOs

Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, testify before a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

2. Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in court, judge defers new plea deal

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

3. NewsNation poll: Voters blame crime on drugs, breakdown of family among others

Blue police light flashes on a generic crime scene at night in an urban area.

4. Fed raises interest rates to highest level in 22 years

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, Friday, May 19, 2023. The Federal Reserve is expected to decide against raising interest rates when it meets next week (June 13-14), for the first time since March 2022. But the Fed could resume raising rates when it next meets later this summer. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
File – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, Friday, May 19, 2023. The Federal Reserve has decided to raise interest rates to their highest level in 22 years. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

SINGER SINEAD O’CONNOR DEAD AT 56

She was a star from her 1987 debut album “The Lion and the Cobra” and became a sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a seething, shattering performance that topped charts from Europe to Australia and was heightened by a promotional video featuring the gray-eyed O’Connor in intense close-up.

The death of Sinead O’Connor, seen here performing in 2008, was announced on Twitter. (Photo by Gaye Gerard/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish advance gross domestic product data for the second quarter of 2023.

🔴 President Joe Biden meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House to discuss recent developments regarding Ukraine and China.

🔴 Earnings season continues, as McDonald’s, Ford Motor and Intel announce their quarterly results.

