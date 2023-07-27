July 27: Lawmakers call for more UFO scrutiny, transparency. NewsNation poll reveals what Americans blame for crime.

Good morning! It’s Thursday July 27, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Lawmakers call for centralized reporting, more investigation on UFOs
2. Hunter Biden pleads not guilty in court, judge defers new plea deal
3. NewsNation poll: Voters blame crime on drugs, breakdown of family among others
4. Fed raises interest rates to highest level in 22 years
📱 [Trending] this morning
SINGER SINEAD O’CONNOR DEAD AT 56
She was a star from her 1987 debut album “The Lion and the Cobra” and became a sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a seething, shattering performance that topped charts from Europe to Australia and was heightened by a promotional video featuring the gray-eyed O’Connor in intense close-up.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish advance gross domestic product data for the second quarter of 2023.
🔴 President Joe Biden meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House to discuss recent developments regarding Ukraine and China.
🔴 Earnings season continues, as McDonald’s, Ford Motor and Intel announce their quarterly results.
