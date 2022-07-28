July 28: Biden’s approval rating remains low. ‘Jeopardy!’ now has two permanent co-hosts.

FILE – In this combination of images shows Ken Jennings, left, as he appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020, and actress Mayim Bialik as she appears at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, it was announced that “Jeopardy!” closed and signed deals with Bialik and Jennings to be co-hosts of the popular game show moving forward. (AP Photos, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday July 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he starts to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Biden was returning to working in the Oval Office after recovering from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

It’s been one year of searching for missing 5-year-old Michael Vaughan with no answers. The Fruitland, Idaho, child’s 2021 disappearance garnered nationwide attention and support.

📱 [Trending] this morning

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will be the permanent hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’ after a series of guests hosts following the death of Alex Trebek.

Ken Jennings, left, and Mayim Bialik are shown. (AP Photos, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the second quarter of 2022

🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to have a phone call with Chinese President Xi

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.