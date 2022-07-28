July 28: Biden’s approval rating remains low. ‘Jeopardy!’ now has two permanent co-hosts.

Good morning! It’s Thursday July 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Poll: Majority of voters disapprove of Biden, fear inflation
2. Fed unleashes another rate hike in effort to curb inflation
3. US offers Russia deal to bring back Griner, Whelan
4. Missing Michael Vaughan: Idaho child’s father speaks out
📱 [Trending] this morning
BIALIK, JENNINGS TO REMAIN ‘JEOPARDY!’ HOSTS
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will be the permanent hosts of ‘Jeopardy!’ after a series of guests hosts following the death of Alex Trebek.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the second quarter of 2022
🔴 President Joe Biden is expected to have a phone call with Chinese President Xi
