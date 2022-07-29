July 29: US economy shrinks for two quarters. Kentucky floods kill at least 8.

Good morning! It’s Friday, July 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden listens during a meeting with CEOs about the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Biden was updated on economic conditions across key sectors and industries. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Home and structures are flooded near Quicksand, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

AIRLINE FARES EXPECTED TO START DROPPING BY FALL

Air travel demand surged despite an uptick in fares this summer, but some relief may be on the way as experts predict prices to drop by the fall.

A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. Pilots at United Airlines are in line to get big pay raises over the next 18 months. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

🔴 The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending

🔴 Lottery players will get another shot at a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

🔴 Pope Francis wraps up his Canadian pilgrimage

