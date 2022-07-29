July 29: US economy shrinks for two quarters. Kentucky floods kill at least 8.

Good morning! It’s Friday, July 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. US economy shrank last quarter
2. At least 8 dead after devastating floods in Kentucky
3. Border agents double as EMTs, save lives
4. Police departments make aggressive push for new recruits
AIRLINE FARES EXPECTED TO START DROPPING BY FALL
Air travel demand surged despite an uptick in fares this summer, but some relief may be on the way as experts predict prices to drop by the fall.
🔴 The Commerce Department issues its June report on consumer spending
🔴 Lottery players will get another shot at a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
🔴 Pope Francis wraps up his Canadian pilgrimage
