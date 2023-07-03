July 3: Police identify Baltimore shooting victims. Fourth of July costs down for most families.

Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Good morning! It's Monday, June 3, 2023.

IRVING, TEXAS – AUGUST 10: Workers construct an overpass as part of the Irving Interchange infrastructure project near the site of the former Dallas Cowboys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Irving, Texas. The $301 million project, started in 2020 and set to end in 2023, includes the reconstruction of interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The Texas Department of Transportation says 261,000 square feet of concrete is being used for 32 bridges spanning 4.8 miles and an additional 4.6 miles of roadway in the Irving project, part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative, aimed at reducing congestion in urban areas of Texas. The Dallas Cowboys played at Texas Stadium in Irving, Tx. for 38 seasons. The structure was demolished in a controlled implosion in 2010 following the NFL team’s move to AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington, Tx. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Migrants stand along the banks of the Rio Grande at the southern U.S. border near Eagle Pass, Texas. (NewsNation)

Your July Fourth cookout will likely cost less this year than it did last year. Here’s why. (Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

For just the second time this year, a Powerball jackpot worth more than half a billion dollars is up for grabs after no ticket matched all six winning numbers drawn Saturday night.

The display panel advertising the tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, are shown at a convenience store, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 U.S. financial markets close early for Independence Day.

🔴 Wimbledon Tennis Championship begins its first round Monday.

🔴 It’s weigh-in day for the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Championships.

