July 3: Weekend travel reaches a pandemic-era high, and making longer-lasting produce to reduce waste.

People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport Monday, June 27, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Good morning! It’s Sunday July 3, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Holiday travelers push US airport traffic to pandemic high

FILE – Travelers queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

2. Slowing the clock on produce to reduce food waste

Patricio Mendoza looks at the grapes of one of Oppr’s growers. Mendoza says Hazel’s technology has extended the life of their fruit by up to three weeks. Courtesy of Hazel Technologies.

3. Why your holiday cookout will be more expensive this year

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: A view of the tasting during Backyard BBQ presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats and National Beef hosted by Andrew Zimmern during Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One at Pier 86 on October 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

4. American oligarchs: Inside the minds of this country’s wealthiest people

Elon Musk
FILE – Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

‘MORE THAN I COULD EVER IMAGINE’

Teenager Addison Bethea was in “good spirits” after being attacked by shark in Taylor County, Florida.

FILE- Close up on the face of a shark swimming in the water (Getty Images)

🔴 The NASCAR Cup Series comes to Plymouth, Wisconsin, for the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America.

🔴 “Ukraine: Answering The Call” features pop music and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

🔴 Wimbledon hosts men’s and women’s singles fourth-round tennis action.

