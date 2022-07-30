July 30: Kentucky cleans up from deadly flood, big cities make progress on crime

Buildings and roads are flooded near Lost Creek, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Heavy rains have caused flash flooding and mudslides as storms pound parts of central Appalachia. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says it’s some of the worst flooding in state history. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Good morning! It’s Saturday July 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Kentucky floods force sheriff’s sorrow to wait while duty calls

2. ‘Heroes will die’: Vets stage sit-in, react to blocked burn pit bill

3. Book bans in the US: Challenges to remove books up in 2021

Preschooler girl is picking a book at the library.

4. Boston, New York summer youth employment programs show reduction in crime

LOTTERY WINNERS’ MOST INTERESTING PURCHASES OVER THE YEARS

One of the largest potential lottery winning in U.S. history is in play this week, as the Mega Millions Powerball jackpot sits at a whopping $1.2 billion.

The things you could do with that kind of money are practically endless and as past lottery winners have shown us, folks can get pretty creative… and strange, with their winnings.

Unused lottery tickets can be seen inside a 7-Eleven store in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Lottery players will be gripping their tickets tightly ahead of the upcoming Mega Millions drawing with an estimated $830 million prize on the line. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A Chinese rocket is expected to freefall back to Earth tonight.

🔴 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rumored to be visiting Taiwan soon, possibly as early as this weekend.

