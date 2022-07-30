July 30: Kentucky cleans up from deadly flood, big cities make progress on crime

Good morning! It’s Saturday July 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Kentucky floods force sheriff’s sorrow to wait while duty calls
2. ‘Heroes will die’: Vets stage sit-in, react to blocked burn pit bill
3. Book bans in the US: Challenges to remove books up in 2021
4. Boston, New York summer youth employment programs show reduction in crime
📱 [Trending] this morning
LOTTERY WINNERS’ MOST INTERESTING PURCHASES OVER THE YEARS
One of the largest potential lottery winning in U.S. history is in play this week, as the Mega Millions Powerball jackpot sits at a whopping $1.2 billion.
The things you could do with that kind of money are practically endless and as past lottery winners have shown us, folks can get pretty creative… and strange, with their winnings.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A Chinese rocket is expected to freefall back to Earth tonight.
🔴 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rumored to be visiting Taiwan soon, possibly as early as this weekend.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.