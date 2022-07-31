July 31: Biden tests positive for COVID again. Over 2 dozen dead after Kentucky flash floods

☀ Good morning! It’s Sunday July 31, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again in ‘rebound’ case
2. More than 2 dozen dead after flash floods in Kentucky
3. New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency
4. Mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region issued
📱 [Trending] this morning
PELOSI’S TRIP TO TAIWAN IN QUESTION AFTER TAUNTS FROM CHINA
It’s still unclear whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is actually going to Taiwan, as part of her planned trip to Asia. Pelosi would be the highest-ranking American elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997, and if she does, she’ll be entering one of the world’s hottest and most contentious spots.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Russia makes counteroffer in Brittney Griner deal, CNN says
🔴 Backlash continues over GOP reversal on burn pit bill
