July 31: Biden tests positive for COVID again. Over 2 dozen dead after Kentucky flash floods

Joe Biden puts on a face mask while speaking to reporters at a voter mobilization center on October 26 in Chester, Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

☀ Good morning! It’s Sunday July 31, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden on the White House campus, Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes in Ogden Hollar at Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FILE – This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. in 2022 could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, or it could yet be contained. Or it might be too early to tell. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

PELOSI’S TRIP TO TAIWAN IN QUESTION AFTER TAUNTS FROM CHINA

It’s still unclear whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is actually going to Taiwan, as part of her planned trip to Asia. Pelosi would be the highest-ranking American elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997, and if she does, she’ll be entering one of the world’s hottest and most contentious spots.

FILE – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, July 21, 2022. U.S. officials say they have little fear that China would attack Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the House Speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Russia makes counteroffer in Brittney Griner deal, CNN says

🔴 Backlash continues over GOP reversal on burn pit bill

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.