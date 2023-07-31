July 31: Hunter Biden’s business partner to testify. Group buying American land sues farmers.

Good morning! It’s Monday July 31, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Hunter Biden’s business partner to testify before lawmakers
2. Mystery group buying land near Air Force base sues farmers: Rep.
3. Trump calls on GOP opponents to drop out of 2024 race
4. Ex-Navy pilot: Influx of people coming forward since UFO hearing
📱 [Trending] this morning
Airfares are normal — why do they feel so high?
Inflation has rattled nearly every aspect of Americans’ finances, including vacation budgets. But one major travel cost isn’t just lower than it was last year — it’s even lower than pre-pandemic.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NewsNation will present a special town hall edition of CUOMO entitled, “Crime in America” on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET.
🔴 Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman convicted in May of killing her two children partly because of “cultlike” beliefs she shared with her husband, is set to be sentenced Monday.
🔴 Earnings reports continue, with several major drug and tech companies reporting.
