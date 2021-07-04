☀ July 4: Demolition planned for collapsed condo building, 11 in custody after standoff on Massachusetts highway

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨With storm looming, demolition planned for collapsed condo; Death toll stands at 24
2️⃣🚓11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on Massachusetts highway
3️⃣🎆Fireworks and veterans with PTSD: What to know before setting off your backyard display
4️⃣💉Las Vegas is bouncing back, but the virus is on the rise too
A big save in a big pool: Teen lifeguard recounts how her training helped save a life
🔴 President Biden speaks at Independence Day BBQ at the White House Independence Day, aka 4th of July – public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain
🔴 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York Nathan’s Famous Annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, with contestants from across the world eating as many hot dogs and buns as they can in 10 minutes to win the coveted ‘Mustard Yellow International Belt’
