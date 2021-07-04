☀ July 4: Demolition planned for collapsed condo building, 11 in custody after standoff on Massachusetts highway

Personal belongings are seen amid debris dangling from the remains of apartments sheared in half, in the still standing portion of the Champlain Towers South condo building, more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts on the rubble pile below resumed Thursday evening after being halted for most of the day over concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 4, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨With storm looming, demolition planned for collapsed condo; Death toll stands at 24

2️⃣🚓11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on Massachusetts highway

Police work in the area of an hours long standoff with a group of armed men that partially shut down interstate 95, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Wakefield, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

3️⃣🎆Fireworks and veterans with PTSD: What to know before setting off your backyard display

4️⃣💉Las Vegas is bouncing back, but the virus is on the rise too

📱 [Trending] this morning

A big save in a big pool: Teen lifeguard recounts how her training helped save a life

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden speaks at Independence Day BBQ at the White House Independence Day, aka 4th of July – public holiday celebrating the adoption on this date in 1776 of the Declaration of Independence, which was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson and announced the secession from the British Empire of the 13 American colonies then at war with Great Britain

🔴 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York Nathan’s Famous Annual Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest, with contestants from across the world eating as many hot dogs and buns as they can in 10 minutes to win the coveted ‘Mustard Yellow International Belt’ 

