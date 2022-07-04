July 4: Flight delays ease amid chaotic July Fourth travel weekend. Independence Day quiz.

Good morning! It’s Monday July 4, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
INDEPENDENCE DAY QUIZ
As the Fourth of July holiday is upon us, watch as NewsNation put American citizens to the test with an Independence Day quiz.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
🔴 Biden to award Medal of Honor to 4 Vietnam War vets
🔴 Brittney Griner trial resumes in Russian court
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.