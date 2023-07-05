July 5: Summer crime surge grips US. July Fourth travelers may have smoother trips home.

Updated:

Police investigate the scene of a shooting Monday, July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia. Police say a gunman in a bulletproof vest has opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing several people and wounding two boys before he surrendered to responding officers. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

1️. Fourth of July weekend: US sees ‘summer crime surge’

2. Smoother travel expected as people return from July 4 trips

People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
3. Substance found at White House tests positive for cocaine.

The north side of the White House in Washington DC, U.S.A. (Getty)

4. Google to use public data for its artificial intelligence products, changes privacy policy

Google updated its privacy policy over the weekend with new language that says the company uses “publicly available information” to help train its artificial intelligence models. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘LIEUTENANT DAN’ SURPRISES VETERANS ON FOURTH OF JULY

The “Forrest Gump” actor made a surprise visit to a VA hospital in Hines, Illinois to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Gary Sinise

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Patrick Crusius will be sentenced in a Texas court for killing 23 people and injuring 23 others at an El Paso Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019.

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and other security issues. 

🔴 The 136th Wimbledon Tennis Championships will continue with men’s and women’s singles second round matches.

