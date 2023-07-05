July 5: Summer crime surge grips US. July Fourth travelers may have smoother trips home.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday July 5, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Fourth of July weekend: US sees ‘summer crime surge’
2. Smoother travel expected as people return from July 4 trips
3. Substance found at White House tests positive for cocaine.
4. Google to use public data for its artificial intelligence products, changes privacy policy
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘LIEUTENANT DAN’ SURPRISES VETERANS ON FOURTH OF JULY
The “Forrest Gump” actor made a surprise visit to a VA hospital in Hines, Illinois to celebrate the Fourth of July.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Patrick Crusius will be sentenced in a Texas court for killing 23 people and injuring 23 others at an El Paso Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019.
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the White House to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and other security issues.
🔴 The 136th Wimbledon Tennis Championships will continue with men’s and women’s singles second round matches.
