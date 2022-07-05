July 5: Suspect in custody after July 4 shooting, and Griner sends letter to President Biden.

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday July 5, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 1, 2022. U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is set to go on trial in a Moscow-area court Friday. The proceedings that are scheduled to begin Friday come about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

In this photo provided by the Luhansk region military administration, damaged residential buildings are seen in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, early Sunday, July 3, 2022. Russian forces pounded the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday. A presidential adviser said its fate would be decided within the next two days. (Luhansk region military administration via AP)

Not long ago at all and in a galaxy very, very close, Disney unveiled the newest menu item from the “Star Wars”-themed lounge on the new Disney Wish cruise ship.

A view of the Disney Wish’s Hyperspace Lounge. (Courtesy of Scott Gustin)

🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Cleveland, Ohio, Tuesday to deliver remarks on his economic agenda.

🔴 NATO allies are set to sign off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland Tuesday.

🔴 USPS plans to raise Forever stamps and other postage prices.

