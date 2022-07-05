July 5: Suspect in custody after July 4 shooting, and Griner sends letter to President Biden.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday July 5, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Man, 21, in custody after shooting; 6 dead, 30 wounded
2. No ‘option of fleeing’: Witness describes parade shooting
3. Brittney Griner sends hand-written letter to Biden pleading for help
4. Putin declares victory in eastern Ukraine region
📱 [Trending] this morning
WHAT’S IN DISNEY’S $5,000 STAR WARS COCKTAIL?
Not long ago at all and in a galaxy very, very close, Disney unveiled the newest menu item from the “Star Wars”-themed lounge on the new Disney Wish cruise ship.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden will travel to Cleveland, Ohio, Tuesday to deliver remarks on his economic agenda.
🔴 NATO allies are set to sign off on the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland Tuesday.
🔴 USPS plans to raise Forever stamps and other postage prices.
