July 6: GOP renews calls for US troops in Mexico. UPS, Teamsters inch toward strike.

FILE – Migrants watch a train go past as they wait along the train tracks hoping to board a freight train heading north, one that stops long enough so they can hop on, in Huehuetoca, Mexico, May 12, 2023, the day after U.S. pandemic-related asylum restrictions called Title 42 were lifted. Unwittingly, migrants in Latin America finance disinformation during their journeys to the U.S., as they fall victim to fraud that can cost them thousands of dollars and that in turn has served to develop new business models, from fake work recruiters to those who call themselves “migration coaches.” (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday July 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Migrants watch a train go past as they wait along the train tracks hoping to board a freight train heading north, one that stops long enough so they can hop on, in Huehuetoca, Mexico, May 12, 2023, the day after U.S. pandemic-related asylum restrictions called Title 42 were lifted. Unwittingly, migrants in Latin America finance disinformation during their journeys to the U.S., as they fall victim to fraud that can cost them thousands of dollars and that in turn has served to develop new business models, from fake work recruiters to those who call themselves “migration coaches.” (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

The sticker price is displayed in the window of an unsold 2023 Navigator sports-utility vehicle at a Lincoln dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. U.S. automobile sales continued to recover from the global chip shortage in the first half of the year as increased production drove up supplies on dealer lots and buyers responded. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A United Parcel Service delivery driver steers his truck, Friday, June 30, 2023, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. Frustrated by what he called an “appalling counterproposal” earlier this week, Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers, said a strike now appears inevitable and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Chad Doerman sheds a tear as he stands just inside the Clermont County Municipal courtroom for his bond hearing, Friday, June 16, 2023 in Batavia, Ohio. Doerman allegedly shot and killed his three young sons and wounded their mother at their Ohio home. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Follow NewsNation on Threads here.

This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta’s new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen is visiting Beijing as part of the Biden administration’s attempt to ease tensions with the Chinese government.

🔴 It’s time for Pamplona’s annual “Running of the Bulls,” which sees spectators try to keep ahead of bulls that have been let loose on a course of sectioned-off streets.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.