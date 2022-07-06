July 6: Murder charges filed in parade shooting. 2-year-old left orphaned by the violence.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday July 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
2. Grandfather, former preschool teacher among parade victims
3. Parents of 2-year-old killed in Highland Park shooting
4. Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents
📱 [Trending] this morning
Can we mitigate smartphone-related memory loss?
How many of your current friends’ phone numbers can you remember without consulting your phone?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 San Fermin Running of the Bulls begins in Spain.
🔴 U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces results of U.S. Marshals operation against violent crime.
🔴 U.K. climate protesters glue themselves to gallery paintings.
