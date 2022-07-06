July 6: Murder charges filed in parade shooting. 2-year-old left orphaned by the violence.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday July 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Local, State and Federal police work the scene where a mass shooting occurred at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

2. Grandfather, former preschool teacher among parade victims

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Parents of 2-year-old killed in Highland Park shooting

Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, Ill., less than 24 hours after a gunman killed several people and wounded dozens more by firing a high-powered rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

4. Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents

In this photo provided by the Luhansk region military administration, Ukrainian firefighters work to extinguish a fire at damaged residential building in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, early Sunday, July 3, 2022. Russian forces pounded the city of Lysychansk and its surroundings in an all-out attempt to seize the last stronghold of resistance in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province, the governor said Saturday. A presidential adviser said its fate would be decided within the next two days. (Luhansk region military administration via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Can we mitigate smartphone-related memory loss?

How many of your current friends’ phone numbers can you remember without consulting your phone?

Smartphone notification

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 San Fermin Running of the Bulls begins in Spain.

🔴 U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces results of U.S. Marshals operation against violent crime.

🔴 U.K. climate protesters glue themselves to gallery paintings.

