☀ July 7: 36 dead as searchers at collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive,’ Haiti President assassinated at home

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣🚨36 dead, 109 unaccounted for as searchers at collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’
2️⃣🗳️Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC’s mayoral race
3️⃣🛡️ Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home
4️⃣💉Delta variant confirmed in samples from Texas church camp outbreak
📱 [Trending] this morning
ESPN takes Nichols off NBA Finals duty after leaked comments
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Biden travels to Illinois and highlights ‘benefits of the American Families Plan’ President Joe Biden travels to Illinois and highlights ‘the benefits the American Families Plan will deliver for working families across the country’
🔴 Tropical Storm Elsa forecast to hit Florida and Georgia Tropical Storm Elsa projected to hit Florida and Georgia, making landfall today, with forecasts including two to four inches of rainfall (isolated six) * Storm first hit portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands and the southern shore of Hispaniola as a hurricane, the first of the 2021 Atlantic Season, after which it weakened to a tropical storm before affecting Cuba * System expected to weaken as it crosses land, becoming a tropical depression, and move up the Eastern Seaboard, hitting the Carolinas
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.