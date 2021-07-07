☀ July 7: 36 dead as searchers at collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive,’ Haiti President assassinated at home

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams mingles with supporters during his election night party, late Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, July 6, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣🚨36 dead, 109 unaccounted for as searchers at collapse site ‘not seeing anything positive’

Rescue workers move a stretcher containing recovered remains at the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, Monday, July 5, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. The remaining structure was demolished Sunday, which partially collapsed June 24. Many people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

2️⃣🗳️Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC’s mayoral race

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams mingles with supporters during his election night party. The error had indicated that Adams, a former police captain who would be the city’s second Black mayor, had lost much of his lead and was ahead of former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia by fewer than 16,000 votes. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
3️⃣🛡️ Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

4️⃣💉Delta variant confirmed in samples from Texas church camp outbreak

📱 [Trending] this morning

ESPN takes Nichols off NBA Finals duty after leaked comments

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden travels to Illinois and highlights ‘benefits of the American Families Plan’ President Joe Biden travels to Illinois and highlights ‘the benefits the American Families Plan will deliver for working families across the country’

🔴 Tropical Storm Elsa forecast to hit Florida and Georgia Tropical Storm Elsa projected to hit Florida and Georgia, making landfall today, with forecasts including two to four inches of rainfall (isolated six) * Storm first hit portions of the Windward and southern Leeward Islands and the southern shore of Hispaniola as a hurricane, the first of the 2021 Atlantic Season, after which it weakened to a tropical storm before affecting Cuba * System expected to weaken as it crosses land, becoming a tropical depression, and move up the Eastern Seaboard, hitting the Carolinas

