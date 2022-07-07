July 7: Boris Johnson out as UK prime minister. Brittney Griner’s trial resumes in Moscow.
Posted:
| Updated:
Good morning! It’s Thursday July 7, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
What if you mixed baseball with the Harlem Globetrotters? Want to find out?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 With Johnson gone, what’s next for the UK government?
🔴 Shell reports skyrocketing income from high oil prices.
🔴 Justice Dept. investigates Texas’ Operation Lone Star for alleged civil rights violations.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.