July 7: Boris Johnson out as UK prime minister. Brittney Griner’s trial resumes in Moscow.

The Savannah Bananas turned an empty stadium into a viral sensation and entertainment venue. Every game brings a unique atmosphere, with some calling them the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. (Credit: Savannah Bananas)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling to stay in power after his government was rocked by the resignation of two top ministers. His first challenge is getting through Wednesday, where he faces tough questions at the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament, and a long-scheduled grilling by a committee of senior lawmakers. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, look toward the scene of the mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb, after leaving their wedding bouquets near the scene of Monday’s mass shooting, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Richmond, Virginia, recovered two rifles, a handgun, a cache of magazines and several hundred rounds of ammunition from a residence after getting a tip.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 1, 2022. U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is set to go on trial in a Moscow-area court Friday. The proceedings that are scheduled to begin Friday come about 4 1/2 months after she was arrested on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

What if you mixed baseball with the Harlem Globetrotters? Want to find out?

🔴 With Johnson gone, what’s next for the UK government?

🔴 Shell reports skyrocketing income from high oil prices.

🔴 Justice Dept. investigates Texas’ Operation Lone Star for alleged civil rights violations.

