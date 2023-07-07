July 7: White House cocaine actually found near Situation Room, reports say. Rudy Farias ‘disappearance’ under investigation.

Police are seen outside the White House grounds, Sunday night, July 2, 2023 in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday. (Anthony Peltier via AP)

It's Friday July 7, 2023.

The Houston Police Department held a press conference Thursday over developments in the case of Rudy Farias, a man reported missing eight years ago. (Texas Center of the Missing)

This Dec. 21, 2022 image provided by Eisai in January 2023, shows vials and packaging for their medication Leqembi. On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, U.S. health officials approved Leqembi, a new Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease. The Food and Drug Administration granted the approval Friday for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. (Eisai via AP)

This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta’s new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in November 2022.

FILE – Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Law enforcement officials seized dark clothing, medical gloves, a flashlight and other items from a Pennsylvania home where they arrested Kohberger, a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents. The records were made public Tuesday, Feb. 28. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool, File)

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will announce June’s unemployment numbers. In May, total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 339,000, while the unemployment rate was 3.7%.

🔴 At the White House, President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on what the administration is calling a “significant health cost savings” plan.

🔴 U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing as the two nations — the world’s biggest economies — attempt to work out their differences.

