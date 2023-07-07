July 7: White House cocaine actually found near Situation Room, reports say. Rudy Farias ‘disappearance’ under investigation.

Good morning! It’s Friday July 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death in November 2022.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will announce June’s unemployment numbers. In May, total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 339,000, while the unemployment rate was 3.7%.
🔴 At the White House, President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on what the administration is calling a “significant health cost savings” plan.
🔴 U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing as the two nations — the world’s biggest economies — attempt to work out their differences.
