July 8: Biden to sign executive order on abortion, Japan ex-PM shot

Good morning! It’s Friday July 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

President Joe Biden speaks before he awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FILE – Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister’s office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

A vigil for 530 unsolved homicides held in Independence, Missouri in 2021. Photo courtesy of Michelle Norris & Corey’s Network.

📱 [Trending] this morning

After the devastation of 9/11, one teacher, Elaine Mroczka, decided to have her group of third-graders write letters of comfort to a New York classroom. Now, 20 years later, she’s kept in touch with the New York teacher, Julie O’Connor, whose students received the letters.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 June unemployment numbers are due this morning, but good news may be hard to find. If unemployment is low, the federal reserve may see it as a signal the U.S. economy is still susceptible to inflation and hike interest rates.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.