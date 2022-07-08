July 8: Biden to sign executive order on abortion, Japan ex-PM shot

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday July 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

President Joe Biden speaks before he awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people at the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

2. Ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot in shock Japan attack

Shinzo Abe
FILE – Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister’s office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

3. ‘Merchant of Death’ lawyer: Swap for Griner, Whelan is ‘no brainer’

4. What families affected by homicide need most after tragedy

A vigil for 530 unsolved homicides held in Independence, Missouri in 2021. Photo courtesy of Michelle Norris & Corey’s Network.

📱 [Trending] this morning

CHILDREN’S LETTERS UNITE 2 CLASSROOMS AFTER 9/11 ATTACKS

After the devastation of 9/11, one teacher, Elaine Mroczka, decided to have her group of third-graders write letters of comfort to a New York classroom. Now, 20 years later, she’s kept in touch with the New York teacher, Julie O’Connor, whose students received the letters.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 June unemployment numbers are due this morning, but good news may be hard to find. If unemployment is low, the federal reserve may see it as a signal the U.S. economy is still susceptible to inflation and hike interest rates.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022