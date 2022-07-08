July 8: Biden to sign executive order on abortion, Japan ex-PM shot

Good morning! It’s Friday July 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
2. Ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot in shock Japan attack
3. ‘Merchant of Death’ lawyer: Swap for Griner, Whelan is ‘no brainer’
4. What families affected by homicide need most after tragedy
📱 [Trending] this morning
CHILDREN’S LETTERS UNITE 2 CLASSROOMS AFTER 9/11 ATTACKS
After the devastation of 9/11, one teacher, Elaine Mroczka, decided to have her group of third-graders write letters of comfort to a New York classroom. Now, 20 years later, she’s kept in touch with the New York teacher, Julie O’Connor, whose students received the letters.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 June unemployment numbers are due this morning, but good news may be hard to find. If unemployment is low, the federal reserve may see it as a signal the U.S. economy is still susceptible to inflation and hike interest rates.
