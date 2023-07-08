July 8: What really happened to Rudy Farias? Cartel leaves severed human remains in messages across Mexico.

The Houston Police Department held a press conference Thursday over developments in the case of Rudy Farias, a man reported missing eight years ago. (Texas Center of the Missing)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, July 8, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The Houston Police Department held a press conference Thursday over developments in the case of Rudy Farias, a man reported missing eight years ago. (Texas Center of the Missing)

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Another near-record Powerball jackpot is growing after no ticket matched the numbers picked Wednesday night.

A customer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden is embarking on a three-nation, five-day trip abroad to the United Kingdom, Lithuania and Finland.

🔴 U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Beijing as part of efforts to revive U.S.-Chinese relations.

🔴 Trump holds a campaign event in the early voting state of Nevada.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.