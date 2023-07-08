July 8: What really happened to Rudy Farias? Cartel leaves severed human remains in messages across Mexico.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, July 8, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. What really happened to Rudy Farias?
2. Lyft driver killed in DC served as Army interpreter in Afghanistan
3. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’ sagging campaign
4. Cartel leaves severed human remains in messages across Mexico
📱 [Trending] this morning
Powerball jackpot nears record size: What are your odds of winning?
Another near-record Powerball jackpot is growing after no ticket matched the numbers picked Wednesday night.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden is embarking on a three-nation, five-day trip abroad to the United Kingdom, Lithuania and Finland.
🔴 U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is visiting Beijing as part of efforts to revive U.S.-Chinese relations.
🔴 Trump holds a campaign event in the early voting state of Nevada.
