July 9: Biden is headed to Europe. Solar storm is expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states.
Updated:
Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Major League Baseball draft is starting its draft Sunday.
🔴 President Joe Biden begins his trip to the UK, Lithuania and Finland.
🔴 Five hundred days have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.