July 9: Biden is headed to Europe. Solar storm is expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states.

FILE – President Joe Biden, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Biden will spend four days in three nations next week as he travels through Europe tending to alliances that have been tested by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden wants the trip to serve as a showcase for solidarity as Ukraine struggles to repel Russia from its territory with the help of Western weapons. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, July 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – President Joe Biden, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Biden will spend four days in three nations next week as he travels through Europe tending to alliances that have been tested by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden wants the trip to serve as a showcase for solidarity as Ukraine struggles to repel Russia from its territory with the help of Western weapons. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

A Ukrainian policeman of special police unit looks on as he is reflected on a window, at the front line, near Kreminna, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

Friends and family carry the body of Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, to his grave during a funeral service at the All Muslim Association of America cemetery on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Va. Ahmad Yar, an Afghan immigrant who worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, was shot and killed on Monday, July 3, while working as a ride-share driver in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

The Department of File – Justice logo is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

📱 [Trending] this morning

A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere.

FILE – An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Major League Baseball draft is starting its draft Sunday.

🔴 President Joe Biden begins his trip to the UK, Lithuania and Finland.

🔴 Five hundred days have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.