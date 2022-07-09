July 9: Musk backs out of Twitter deal, family responds to viral firework video

Elon Musk

FILE – Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Twitter shareholders have filed a lawsuit accusing Musk of engaged in “unlawful conduct” aimed at sowing doubt about his bid to buy the social media company. The lawsuit filed late Wednesday, May 25, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California claims the billionaire Tesla CEO has sought to drive down Twitter’s stock price because he wants to walk away from the deal or negotiate a substantially lower purchase price. (Patrick Pleul/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday July 9, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal; board to fight

Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

2. Police called to Highland Park suspect’s home several times

Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, Ill., less than 24 hours after a gunman killed several people and wounded dozens more by firing a high-powered rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

3. US, China seek to calm rising tensions on many fronts

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

4. Were there security failures before Abe assassination?

‘WE BECAME COMPLACENT,’: FAMILY RESPONDS TO VIRAL FIREWORK VIDEO

A suburban family is hoping to clear the air after their Fourth of July firework video accidentally sparked viral reaction.

