July 9: Musk backs out of Twitter deal, family responds to viral firework video

1️. Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal; board to fight
2. Police called to Highland Park suspect’s home several times
3. US, China seek to calm rising tensions on many fronts
4. Were there security failures before Abe assassination?
‘WE BECAME COMPLACENT,’: FAMILY RESPONDS TO VIRAL FIREWORK VIDEO
A suburban family is hoping to clear the air after their Fourth of July firework video accidentally sparked viral reaction.
🔴 Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Indonesia and will meet with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi this weekend.
