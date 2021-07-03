☀ July 3: Another Miami-area condo building evacuated, best and worst times to travel during the holiday weekend

Good morning! It’s Saturday, July 3, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. Vote counting in the union push in Bessemer is expected to start as early as Thursday, April 8, but hundreds of contested ballots could muddy the outcome if it’s a close race. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

Heavy traffic is seen at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on May 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, as people travel for Memorial Day weekend, which marks the unofficial start of the summer travel season. – (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Biden visits Michigan as part of ‘America’s Back Together’ tour President Joe Biden visits Traverse City, MI, with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, as part of the administration’s nationwide ‘America’s Back Together’ tour, to ‘celebrate the country’s progress against coronavirus

🔴 NBA Playoffs Conference finals continue NBA Playoffs Conference Finals continue, with Milwaukee Bucks (3) @ Atlanta Hawks (5) in the Eastern Conference * Bucks lead the series 3-2 and can advance to the final with another victory today

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.