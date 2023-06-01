June 1: House passes debt limit deal. Experts warn about the rise of AI.

The U.S. Capitol is seen on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Washington. After weeks of negotiations, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have struck an agreement to avert a potentially devastating government default. The stakes are high for both men — and now each will have to persuade lawmakers in their parties to vote for it. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Good morning! It’s Thursday June 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

The U.S. Capitol is seen on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Washington. After weeks of negotiations, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have struck an agreement to avert a potentially devastating government default. The stakes are high for both men — and now each will have to persuade lawmakers in their parties to vote for it. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

FILE – Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Josmar Alvarado now works in a New Jersey restaurant.

(File: Getty)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Former Navy fighter pilot Lt. Ryan Graves: More involvement from our institutions is “going to be the thing that moves this conversation forward.”

In an image from video provided by the Department of Defense labelled Gimbal, from 2015, an unexplained object is tracked as it soars high along the clouds, traveling against the wind.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins. Forecasters expect a range of 12 to 17 named storms.

🔴 The NBA Finals, pitting the Miami Heat against the Denver Nuggets, begin in Colorado.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at the 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.