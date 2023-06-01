June 1: House passes debt limit deal. Experts warn about the rise of AI.

Good morning! It’s Thursday June 1, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Debt limit deal in place as lawmakers race to avert default
2. Experts issue dire warning about the rise of AI
3. ‘American Dream’: Migrant’s journey to legal employment
4. Nine teens arrested in attack on Marines
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASA UFO PANEL CITES NEED FOR BETTER DATA IN FIRST PUBLIC HEARING
Former Navy fighter pilot Lt. Ryan Graves: More involvement from our institutions is “going to be the thing that moves this conversation forward.”
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins. Forecasters expect a range of 12 to 17 named storms.
🔴 The NBA Finals, pitting the Miami Heat against the Denver Nuggets, begin in Colorado.
🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at the 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.
