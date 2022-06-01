June 1: Uvalde school police chief not talking to DPS. Teacher closed school door before attack.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

(Getty Images)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 1, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. DPS: Uvalde school police chief not responding to request

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo

2. Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden drive past a memorial site in the town square of Uvalde set up for those killed in the school mass shooting, on their way to Robb Elementary School, Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

3. Calif. malpractice damage cap increase comes too late for some

Xavier De Leon holds his newborn son Malakai before he dies.

4. Sussmann found not guilty in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe

Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, arrives to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Washington. Sussmann is accused of making a false statement to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Scientists find ‘alarming’ prescription drug levels in fish

What you’re flushing isn’t just going away.

(Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Water restrictions set to start in Los Angeles.

🔴 Johnny Depp/Amber Heard verdict anticipated today.

🔴 Browns QB Deshaun Watson facing 23rd active lawsuit over inappropriate sexual conduct.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022