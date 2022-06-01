June 1: Uvalde school police chief not talking to DPS. Teacher closed school door before attack.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 1, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. DPS: Uvalde school police chief not responding to request
2. Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack
3. Calif. malpractice damage cap increase comes too late for some
4. Sussmann found not guilty in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
📱 [Trending] this morning
Scientists find ‘alarming’ prescription drug levels in fish
What you’re flushing isn’t just going away.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Water restrictions set to start in Los Angeles.
🔴 Johnny Depp/Amber Heard verdict anticipated today.
🔴 Browns QB Deshaun Watson facing 23rd active lawsuit over inappropriate sexual conduct.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.