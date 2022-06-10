June 10: Capitol hearing sparks fiery rhetoric on both sides. 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Md. plant.

FILE: This undated photo shows a student eating lunch. (John Huff/Portsmouth Herald via AP)

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday June 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Audience members listen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. A year and a half after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to block the transfer of presidential power, lawmakers are ready to show the country what their investigation reveals about how it all happened. Photographer: Alex Brandon/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tactical police work near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

Photos of Kaitlin Armstrong (Credit: U.S. Marshals)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Many kids won’t have lunch available this summer if it expires.

A young girl holds a lunch tray (Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Chef Jose Andres to appear at Ukrainian humanitarian aid hearing in Washington, D.C.

🔴 Tel Aviv Pride March steps off, largest in the Middle East.

🔴 Chili pepper shortage endangers Sriracha supply.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.