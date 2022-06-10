June 10: Capitol hearing sparks fiery rhetoric on both sides. 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Md. plant.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday June 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. 5 takeaways from the first Capitol attack hearing
2. Rep. Cheney: ‘Trump and his advisers knew’ he lost election
3. Multiple casualties, injuries in shooting at Maryland plant
4. Love triangle fugitive manhunt upgraded to ‘major case’
📱 [Trending] this morning
Federal free school meal waivers scheduled to expire June 30
Many kids won’t have lunch available this summer if it expires.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Chef Jose Andres to appear at Ukrainian humanitarian aid hearing in Washington, D.C.
🔴 Tel Aviv Pride March steps off, largest in the Middle East.
🔴 Chili pepper shortage endangers Sriracha supply.
