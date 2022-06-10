June 10: Capitol hearing sparks fiery rhetoric on both sides. 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Md. plant.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

FILE: This undated photo shows a student eating lunch. (John Huff/Portsmouth Herald via AP)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday June 10, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. 5 takeaways from the first Capitol attack hearing

Audience members listen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. A year and a half after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to block the transfer of presidential power, lawmakers are ready to show the country what their investigation reveals about how it all happened. Photographer: Alex Brandon/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

2. Rep. Cheney: ‘Trump and his advisers knew’ he lost election

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Multiple casualties, injuries in shooting at Maryland plant

Tactical police work near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

4. Love triangle fugitive manhunt upgraded to ‘major case’

Kaitlin Armstrong
Photos of Kaitlin Armstrong (Credit: U.S. Marshals)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Federal free school meal waivers scheduled to expire June 30

Many kids won’t have lunch available this summer if it expires.

A young girl holds a lunch tray (Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Chef Jose Andres to appear at Ukrainian humanitarian aid hearing in Washington, D.C.

🔴 Tel Aviv Pride March steps off, largest in the Middle East.

🔴 Chili pepper shortage endangers Sriracha supply.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022