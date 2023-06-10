June 10: Special counsel to seek speedy trial in Trump documents case. Abbott: Texas to use floating barrier along Rio Grande.

Good morning! It’s Saturday June 10, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Special counsel to seek speedy trial in Trump documents case
2. Abbott: Texas to use floating barrier along Rio Grande
3. Gag order in Bryan Kohberger case to remain in place for now
4. Ex-prosecutor hopeful van der Sloot arrest will yield leads
📱 [Trending] this morning
FAMILY FINDS 1 MILLION COPPER PENNIES WHILE CLEANING LA HOME
The pennies were found in a crawlspace way back in the basement of the home last year.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Former President Donald Trump, indicted this week for mishandling classified documents, speaks to the Georgia Republican Party 2023 State Convention.
🔴 Belmont Stakes, traditionally the third and final event in the U.S. Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing, takes place in New York.
🔴 Nicole Kidman will become the first Australian to receive the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award at an event in Hollywood, Calif.
