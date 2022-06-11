June 11: Inflation gets worse, SCOTUS security could cost millions, and a bride and groom chose Mickey Mouse over food

Good morning! It’s Saturday June 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Red-hot inflation causing small businesses to struggle
2. More drivers running out of gas on the road as prices rise
3. Guarding SCOTUS family members could cost millions
4. Migrant crisis intensifies as summit reaches final day
📱 [Trending] this morning
COUPLE OPTS OUT OF WEDDING MEAL FOR MICKEY AND MINNIE
One bride took to Reddit after she saw one of her wedding guests complain about her wedding not serving food. The bride said they actually used the money from their parents for food to pay for an appearance from Minnie and Mickey Mouse.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 A march for gun control is expected in Washington, D.C.
🔴 The Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the horse racing triple crown, will run in New York.
