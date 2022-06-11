June 11: Inflation gets worse, SCOTUS security could cost millions, and a bride and groom chose Mickey Mouse over food

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

People shop at a grocery store in Monterey Park, California, on April 12, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Saturday June 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Red-hot inflation causing small businesses to struggle

People shop at a grocery store in Monterey Park, California, on April 12, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

2. More drivers running out of gas on the road as prices rise

High gas prices are shown in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. To drive, or not to drive? This Memorial Day weekend, with surging gas prices that are redefining pain at the pump, that is the question for many Americans as a new COVID-19 surge also spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

3. Guarding SCOTUS family members could cost millions

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, seen here in 2018, learned of his positive COVID diagnosis on Thursday night, following a test earlier in the day. (Jabin Botsford, Pool/Getty Images)

4. Migrant crisis intensifies as summit reaches final day

President Joe Biden listens at a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during the Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

📱 [Trending] this morning

COUPLE OPTS OUT OF WEDDING MEAL FOR MICKEY AND MINNIE

One bride took to Reddit after she saw one of her wedding guests complain about her wedding not serving food. The bride said they actually used the money from their parents for food to pay for an appearance from Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 A march for gun control is expected in Washington, D.C.

🔴 The Belmont Stakes, the third and final leg of the horse racing triple crown, will run in New York.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation

Elections 2022

More Elections 2022