June 11: Trump lashes out at indictment, and a miraculous rescue mission in the jungle

Good morning! It’s Sunday June 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘baseless’
2. White House confirms reports of China spy base in Cuba: WSJ
3. Feds promise safety review at all the major freight railroads
4. Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ dies in federal prison
📱 [Trending] this morning
THRILLING RESCUE
Four Indigenous children survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults, and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers, bringing a happy ending to a search-and-rescue saga that captivated a nation.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 At the French Open, Novak Djokovic goes for his 23rd major title vs. returning finalist Casper Ruud.
🔴 The Toyota/Save Mart 350, a NASCAR Cup Series race, gets rolling in Sonoma, California.
🔴 Ariana DeBose hosts the Tony Awards, recognizing excellence in the 2022-23 Broadway season.
