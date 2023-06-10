June 11: Trump lashes out at indictment, and a miraculous rescue mission in the jungle

Updated:

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Columbus, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Good morning! It’s Sunday June 11, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘baseless’

2. White House confirms reports of China spy base in Cuba: WSJ

Cuba. Santiago de Cuba Province. Santiago de Cuba. The Cathedral.

3. Feds promise safety review at all the major freight railroads

FILE - Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled on one another after derailing at a train crossing near Springfield, Ohio, on March 4, 2023. The Federal Railroad Administration recently completed a review of Norfolk Southern's safety culture done in the wake of the fiery Feb. 3 derailment in Ohio, and officials plan to follow up with similar investigations of all the major freight railroads over the next year. (Bill Lackey/Springfield-News Sun via AP, File)
4. Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ dies in federal prison

Theodore Kaczynski is seen being escorted by U.S. Marshals down the steps at the federal courthouse in Helena, Montana, on June 21, 1996. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press that Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has died in federal prison. The cause of death was not immediately known. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

THRILLING RESCUE

Four Indigenous children survived an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults, and then braved the jungle for 40 days before being found alive by Colombian soldiers, bringing a happy ending to a search-and-rescue saga that captivated a nation.

Military personnel unload from a plane one of four Indigenous children who were missing after a deadly plane crash at the military air base in Bogota, Colombia, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The children survived a small plane crash 40 days ago and had been the subject of an intense search in the jungle. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
📅 What we’re watching

🔴 At the French Open, Novak Djokovic goes for his 23rd major title vs. returning finalist Casper Ruud.

🔴 The Toyota/Save Mart 350, a NASCAR Cup Series race, gets rolling in Sonoma, California.

🔴 Ariana DeBose hosts the Tony Awards, recognizing excellence in the 2022-23 Broadway season.

