☀ June 12: The dangerous journey migrants face and the “BTS Army” vs Kim Jong Un

Good morning! It’s Saturday, June 12, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣ Face to Face: Presidents Biden and Putin to meet in Geneva next week
2️⃣🌎 Migrants face a dangerous journey to reach US, few make it
3️⃣🏕️ Summer camps make a big return after COVID-19 closures in 2020
4️⃣🤸 ‘Simone vs Herself’: Director shares the experience of documenting the gymnastic star’s life
K-pop fans vs. North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un
🔴President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in a bilateral meeting during the G-7 summit in Cornwall, UK. at 9:45pm EST
🔴 First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Cornwall, UK will meet with members of local volunteer group Bude Surf Veterans
🔴5th anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, FL that killed 49 and injured dozens. Congress recently approved a national memorial at the site of the nightclub.
