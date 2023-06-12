June 12: The UFO whistleblower speaks. I-95 lanes partially collapse in Philadelphia.

Good morning! It’s Monday June 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. We are not alone: The UFO whistleblower speaks
2. I-95 lanes partially collapse in Philadelphia after truck fire
3. Trump escalates attacks ahead of Tuesday court appearance
4. ‘A miracle from God’: 4 children survived 40 days in jungle
📱 [Trending] this morning
SECOND HORSE DIES AT BELMONT PARK AFTER BELMONT STAKES
A rash of mysterious horse deaths at famous racetracks continues after a mare goes down at Belmont Park.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden is scheduled to host College Athlete Day at the White House on Monday. The event celebrated NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season.
🔴 Kouri Richins, who wrote a children’s book on grief and is charged in the death of her husband, is due in court Monday.
🔴 Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu’s criminal trial resumes. Opposition leader Yair Lapid is set to testify.
