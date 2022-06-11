June 12: Thousands march for gun control, while millions are paid out in a controversial golf event.

Good morning! It’s Sunday June 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
A track record of human rights violations has sparked accusations that Saudi Arabia is “sportswashing” its image by signing up sports stars.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Russia moves closer to securing the entire Luhansk region of Eastern Ukraine in fierce fighting.
🔴 U.S. lifts requirement for incoming international air travelers to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test.
🔴 Ariana DeBose hosts the 75th Tony Awards recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Broadway season.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.