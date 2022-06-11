June 12: Thousands march for gun control, while millions are paid out in a controversial golf event.

Charles Schwartzel of South Africa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Good morning! It’s Sunday June 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

People arrive to attend the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

FILE – People attend a ceremony near Tuskegee, Ala., on April 3, 2017, to commemorate the roughly 600 men who were subjects in the Tuskegee syphilis study. The community healing service was the first public event held by descendants of the men. Fifty years after the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study was revealed to the public in 1972 and halted, Manhattan-based philanthropy organization Milbank Memorial Fund is publicly apologizing for its role in the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

Cheney has staked her legacy on her relentless anti-Trump activism — a reputation that will become only more deeply entrenched as the select committee airs its investigative findings in a long series of public hearings that will dominate discussion in Washington through the rest of the month. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Evaughn and Isaiah. Photo courtesy of Victoria Gray.

📱 [Trending] this morning

A track record of human rights violations has sparked accusations that Saudi Arabia is “sportswashing” its image by signing up sports stars.

Charl Schwartzel of South Africa kisses the trophy as he poses for the media after he won the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Russia moves closer to securing the entire Luhansk region of Eastern Ukraine in fierce fighting.

🔴 U.S. lifts requirement for incoming international air travelers to take a pre-travel COVID-19 test.

🔴 Ariana DeBose hosts the 75th Tony Awards recognizing the best of the 2021-22 Broadway season.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.