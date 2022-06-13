June 13: Jan. 6 hearings resume this morning. Gun deal progressing in Congress.

Gas prices are displayed on a gas pump at an Exxon gas station in Washington, DC, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Monday June 13, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Jan. 6 hearings resume; here is what to watch for

From left, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Jabin Botsford//The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

2. Senate Dems, GOP announce outline of gun deal

FILE – U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations on Capitol Hill, on Dec. 7, 2021, in Washington. Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation’s gun violence problem as the latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool, File)

3. Thousands march on National Mall for gun control

People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

4. 31 Patriot Front members arrested near Idaho Pride event

Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho Pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. (Georji Brown via AP)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Average US gas price rises, surpasses $5 milestone

We’re into the heat of summer travel season, and gas prices just keep rising.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Record-breaking heat moves into Southeastern U.S.

🔴 Supreme Court watch continues, with potential decision on abortion rights.

🔴 Turkey voices terrorism concerns in objection to Finland, Sweden joining NATO.

