June 14: Trump pleads not guilty to all charges. House conservatives end blockade.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 12: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Trump is scheduled to appear tomorrow in federal court for his arraignment on charges including possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction, and making false statements. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 12: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Miami International Airport June 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Trump is scheduled to appear tomorrow in federal court for his arraignment on charges including possession of national security documents after leaving office, obstruction, and making false statements. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., leaves his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FILE – A migrant holds a passport as he waits with the rest of the group at the Gateway International Port of Entry under U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody before being sent back to Mexico under Title 42 in Brownsville, Texas, Friday, May 5, 2023. The Biden administration has stopped taking appointments via its mobile phone app from asylum seekers in a notoriously dangerous and corrupt Mexican border city amid signs migrants who used it were being targeted for extortion. (AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas, File)

In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

A 76-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador astonished her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake, and the incident has prompted a government investigation into the hospital.

(File: Getty)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release its Producer Price Index for May, giving us new insight into inflation at the wholesale level.

🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee will decide whether or not to raise interest rates again. Wall Street is betting that the answer is “no.”

🔴 Italy will conduct a state funeral for former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died Monday at the age of 86.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.