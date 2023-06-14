June 14: Trump pleads not guilty to all charges. House conservatives end blockade.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday June 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges on classified documents
2. House resumes business after conservatives end blockade
3. US halts asylum appointments at Laredo, Texas
4. Google’s $23M settlement: How to file a claim
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘DEAD’ WOMAN KNOCKS ON INSIDE OF COFFIN AT WAKE
A 76-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador astonished her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake, and the incident has prompted a government investigation into the hospital.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department will release its Producer Price Index for May, giving us new insight into inflation at the wholesale level.
🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee will decide whether or not to raise interest rates again. Wall Street is betting that the answer is “no.”
🔴 Italy will conduct a state funeral for former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died Monday at the age of 86.
